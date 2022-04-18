A Hockey Bag Containing A Woman’s Dead Body Leaves A Gruesome Trail Of Blood

A trail of blood led to the gruesome Saturday discovery of Orsolya Gaal’s body, stuffed into a hockey bag, in Forest Hills, New York.

Gaal’s body received around 60 stab wounds to the neck, torso and left arm, sources with knowledge of the autopsy said according to the New York Post.

A police source reported that the killer sent a threat to Gaal’s husband, saying, “Your whole family is next,” according to WPIX.

Gaal enjoyed a night out with friends and made it home shortly after midnight Saturday. At 4:30 a.m., multiple surveillance cameras in the area captured footage of a figure dragging the bloody duffel bag allegedly containing her body down the sidewalk, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: House Party Turns Violent, Leaving 9 Shot And 2 Minors Dead After 90 Rounds Were Reportedly Fired)

Gaal’s body was located with multiples stab wounds, and was discovered 8 a.m. Saturday in Forest Park by a dog-walker, less than a mile from her upscale home, according to the New York Post. Referencing the trail of blood left behind by Gaal’s body in the hockey bag, a high ranking police officer said, “[Cops] actually traced it backward from the scene to the house,” according to the outlet.

“She knew the people she was out with, we’re talking to them. We also have to figure out, did she meet some mysterious stranger along the way?” a police source said according to the New York Post. Police went on to indicate they were pulling video footage and receipts from the locations last visited by Gaal, reported the outlet.

Police located Gaal’s 13-year-old son in the top level of the home and reportedly handcuffed the teen before taking him in for questioning, according to the New York Post. He has since been released. Gaal’s husband, businessman Howard Klein, was reportedly in Portland with the couple’s 17-year-old son at the time of her murder and allegedly received a threatening text message threatening his entire family, reported the outlet.

“It’s a mystery … Now it’s a question of piecing together everything she did that night,” a police source said, according to the New York Post.

Orsolya Gaal was allegedly reported missing by her husband in May 2020, but he later called police to say she was found, according to the New York Post. Police have not found evidence suggesting forced entry into the Gaal residence, reported the outlet.

The investigation remains ongoing.