Ilhan Omar Faces Backlash Over Tweet Criticizing Christian Mid-Flight Worship Session

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar faced backlash after she posted a tweet Saturday that appeared to criticize Christians engaging in a mid-flight worship session.

Omar, who is Muslim, reposted a video of the worship session, suggesting that if she were to pray aboard a flight, it may cause an issue. “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?” she tweeted.

In the video, a man can be seen playing the guitar while a group of passengers join him in song. The video caption read, “worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air!”

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

David Wohl, a defense attorney and campaign surrogate for former President Donald Trump reacted to Omar’s tweet, saying, “the hatred in your heart is just amazing.” He added that Omar has repeatedly gone on “vile anti-Semitic and anti-American rants.”

One needs to look no further than your repeated, vile anti-Semitic and anti-American rants to understand who you really are. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) April 17, 2022

Former Republican Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones — who is running for Congress in Georgia’s 10th district — asked Omar why she had criticized the video and suggested she “head back to Somalia” if she is bothered by America’s religious freedom. (RELATED: Democratic Congresswoman Mocks Mike Pence’s Faith On Twitter, Gets Blasted)

Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan? If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from. Take your brother with you. https://t.co/f2FZhWruz0 — Vernon Jones For Congress (@VernonForGA) April 17, 2022

Cicely Davis, a Republican candidate running against Omar in Minneapolis, said that Qatari flights play Islamic prayers over the intercom before takeoff, and suggested the real issue was Omar’s attitude toward Christians, Jews and Muslims.

Qatar – a country you’re very familiar with – plays Islamic prayers on the intercom before takeoff on their planes. They have a designated prayer area & coordinates for Mecca are posted on the screens. It’s no problem. The issue is you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims. https://t.co/wBX1ycl5nv — Cicely Davis (@CicelyDavisMN) April 18, 2022

The worship session took place aboard an EasyJet flight, according to the Daily Dot.

Jack Jensz, Jr. shot and posted the video of the mid-flight worship session, the New York Post reported. Jensz is the founder of Kingdom Realm Ministries, according to his Instagram profile.