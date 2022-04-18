Psaki Won’t Say Whether She, Biden Will Apologize After Border Patrol Agents Accused Of Whipping Migrants Cleared Of Criminal Misconduct

White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly dodged when pressed on whether she or President Joe Biden will publicly apologize to the Border Patrol officers accused of whipping migrants.

The group of agents accused of whipping migrants in 2021 have recently been cleared of criminal misconduct, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told the Daily Caller News Foundation on April 1.

Biden jumped on the alleged incident shortly after videos of it surfaced, declaring that the agents “will pay.” Psaki, too, was quick to dub the images as “horrible and horrific.”

Subsequent reports suggested the Border Patrol agents were not whipping migrants, and one photographer responsible for a viral photograph of the situation reportedly said his images were being taken out of context. (RELATED: Maxine Waters Says Accusations Of Border Patrol ‘Whipping’ Haitian Migants Are ‘Worse Than What We Witnessed In Slavery’)

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on Monday surrounding the news that the Border Patrol agents would not face criminal charges, but the press secretary suggested the investigation remains ongoing.

“There is a process and an investigation that’s gone through the Department of Homeland Security. I don’t have any update on that,” Psaki said when asked whether Biden plans to apologize for his past remarks.

When further pressed on Biden’s past comments, the press secretary said that “there was an investigation into that” and announced her plans to “let the Department of Homeland Security announce any conclusion of that investigation.”

Psaki was also confronted by her own past remarks on the incident – and asked whether she’d issue an apology, too.

“There was an investigation into their [Border Patrol agents] behavior so that investigation is playing out. Whenever it’s going to be announced, the Department of Homeland Security will announce that. And then I’m sure we’ll have a comment on it after that,” she said.