Easter Bunny Appears To Shuffle Biden Away As He Starts Talking About Afghanistan

President Joe Biden seemed to be shuffled away from a group of people Monday during the White House’s Easter Egg Roll when he was asked about Afghanistan.

Biden appeared to be answering questions about Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying “Afghanistan should be [inaudible] people free.” A person dressed as a giant Easter bunny then walks up to the president, stepping in between Biden and the gaggle.

The bunny then appears to shuffle Biden away from the group.

Monday marked the first Easter Egg Roll at the White House since the pandemic began. Another video circulating on Twitter shows Biden and First Lady Jill Biden speaking to the crowd, with Biden wishing everyone a “happy, happy Easter.” (RELATED: Watch As Biden Appears To Shake Hands With Thin Air After North Carolina Speech)

“All of you, have fun today. Welcome to the White House, welcome to your house, and happy, happy Easter.”

The First Lady then begins waving before allegedly telling Biden twice to “wave.”

The event dates back to 1878.

The White House transformed the South Lawn into a school community in line with the First Lady’s “EGGucation” theme. Guests could enjoy a reading nook, basketball and football and an egg hunt, according to The Hill.