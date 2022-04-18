At Least Kendall Jenner Wore Bottoms To Promote Poolside Tequila For Coachella Weekend

Socialite and model Kendall Jenner took to Instagram over Coachella’s Easter Weekend to promote her tequila brand.

In the photograph posted to her personal Instagram page Friday, Jenner, 26, sported nothing but a purple-blue bikini thong as she posed poolside, using her left arm to strategically cover her top half. In her right hand, she clutched a bottle of her 818 tequila, which was promoted throughout the rest of the shots posted to the carousel.

Not long after sharing the post, Jenner’s elder sister Kim Kardashian picked up her and Hailey Bieber so they could participate in the first day of the Coachella music festival in the Californian desert, People magazine reported. They were joined later by Jenner’s younger sister Kylie and went to watch Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber, for his surprise performance at the festival, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Watch Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Her Son Finding Ads For Her Sex Tape)

Earlier in April, Jenner shared that she’d been suffering from increased anxiety, particularly social anxiety.

“Happy monday y’all! my anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. i’ve come to a place where i don’t feel bad about it. i love my space and my alone time. i am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. that being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes,” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post.