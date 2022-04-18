Kyrie Irving To Heckler: ‘Suck My D*ck, B*tch’

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had no tolerance for a heckler Sunday against the Celtics.

While walking to the locker room during the 115-114 loss to his old team in the playoffs, Irving was walking to the locker room when a fan shouted, “Kyrie, you suck!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Without hesitating, the talented NBA guard fired back with, “Suck my d*ck, b*tch.” You can watch the funny exchange below.

Kyrie is fed up with Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/HS0SbkHCGv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 17, 2022

Do we think Kyrie misses Celtics fans at all? I’m going to go ahead and say the answer to that question is an overwhelming no.

Judging from the way he responded to this heckler, I don’t think he misses playing for the Celtics one bit.

The behind the head middle fingers by Kyrie to the crowd was slick. pic.twitter.com/J0rqdh9U51 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 17, 2022

Also, this video doesn’t exactly make Kyrie look great. He makes millions of dollars a year playing basketball and is cussing out random fans for heckling him.

If you can’t handle heckling as a multi-millionaire athlete, you should probably find a different job. It’s just the nature of the beast! There’s a reason athletes get paid so well, and if they can’t handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen!

Kyrie Irving comments on the Boston crowd. pic.twitter.com/yvdAm3WM7i — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 17, 2022

I’m just glad to see Kyrie hasn’t changed at all over the years. He’s the same guy he’s always been and it’s fun to see!