Michigan Panthers Players Fight On The Sidelines During USFL Game Against The Houston Gamblers

Tensions boiled over Sunday for the Michigan Panthers during a 17-12 loss to the Houston Gamblers.

During the inaugural weekend of USFL games, defensive linemen Cavon Walker and Chase DeMoor got into a very heated moment on the sidelines as Michigan struggled the entire game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the heated altercation below.

Michigan Panthers players getting into it on the sidelines… #USFL #NFLTwitter LOL Jeff Fisher’s team is already out of control and it’s only Week 1. pic.twitter.com/WcelQ2ws7K — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) April 17, 2022

In case you didn’t already know, the USFL is off to a very hot start and players throwing some strikes on the sidelines certainly doesn’t hurt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Panthers (@usflpanthers)

If you want to succeed as a spring league, you have to be interesting. Fans need to be captivated. I’d say players fighting on the sidelines, while not ideal for the team, is certainly going to have fans talking.

😂 @ChaseDeMoor has a message for the opposing team pic.twitter.com/c298xTLDcv — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 17, 2022

Football is an emotional sport and tensions are sometimes going to boil over. That’s what happens when you have a bunch of guys leaving it all on the field and things aren’t going well.

Now, do I endorse hitting your teammate? Of course not, but I can certainly understand why it can happen from time to time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Panthers (@usflpanthers)

If you didn’t check out any USFL action this past weekend, I suggest you give it a shot during week two. It’s a very fun league with tons of potential.