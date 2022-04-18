Cleveland Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward Signed To A Huge Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract extension for star cornerback Denzel Ward for a massive amount of money.

Ward, 24, will become the highest-paid cornerback to ever lace up a pair of NFL cleats thanks to the extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history. Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

The extension is reportedly worth $100.5 million in total, with $71.25 million of it being guaranteed money for the young cornerback, according to Schefter. The deal spans five years ensuring the Browns have Ward on their team through the 2027 season.

The historic contract extension makes Ward surpass the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey as the highest-paid cornerback in all of football. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Sign CB Stephon Gilmore To Sizable Deal)

In Ward’s rookie season back in 2018, he was voted to the NFL Pro Bowl, according to NFL.com. Along with that honor, he was also elected to the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season.

Over his four-year career as a pro, Ward has so far tallied in 186 tackles, 50 passes defended, 10 interceptions and two touchdowns, according to Cleveland.com.

Ward’s contributions on the field are as impressive as his work off of it. In 2021, the Browns gave the young player the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work amongst the community and for being a top player.

Ward enters the prime years of his career with this fresh contract extension that will ensure some serious financial comfort moving forward for him.