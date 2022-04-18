Man Impersonating Officer Gets Shot And Killed At Home He Was Trying To Break Into

An armed would-be home intruder was fatally shot late Sunday in Philadelphia by the homeowner after he allegedly tried impersonating a police officer and breaking into the home, according to reports.

The incident unfolded shortly after 10:00 p.m., on the 7200 block of Battersby Street when a 25-year-old man was approached by two individuals, one of which was wearing a police badge around his neck, according to Fox 29. The victim reportedly believed the individuals were police officers.

Police say the two suspects forced the victim back into his own home. Once inside, the suspect allegedly tried to zip tie the victim and threatened to kill him before demanding money, NBC 10 reported.

“They tied his hands with zip ties around his back and threatened to kill him if he made any sudden moves,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to ABC 6. “That’s when our victim realized these individuals were not police officers.” (RELATED: REPORT: Manager Fatally Shoots Man Trying To Rob His Store In The Head)

Upon realizing the two suspects were not in fact police officers, the victim managed to pull out his legally owned firearm and shot one of the suspects, according to the report. The suspect later died at the hospital while the other suspect fled the scene, according to NBC 10.

WATCH: A 25-year-old Mayfair resident spoke to FOX 29 after he fatally shot an armed intruder who was impersonating a police officer. READ MORE: https://t.co/iSCUYHfw7w#Fox29 #Fox29philly pic.twitter.com/cp4VYXcll0 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) April 18, 2022

The unidentified victim told Fox 29 he thinks everyone should legally own a gun to protect themselves amid a crime surge.

“I pulled out and shot right at him and that’s it,” he reportedly said.