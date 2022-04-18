Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Gets An 11 Year Prison Sentence

One of the three men charged with the fentanyl-related death of Mac Miller was handed a 10-year and 11-month jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl.

Ryan Reavis reportedly supplied oxycodone pills to Miller’s drug dealer, Cameron Petit, and it was those pills that were found to be the cause of Miller’s untimely death on September 7, 2018, according to TMZ. Reavis was fighting for a much lesser jail term of just 5 years, claiming to have been nothing more than a “middle man,” according to TMZ. The prosecution had requested 12.5 years behind bars, the outlet reported.

Ryan Reavis, man who supplied drugs to Mac Miller, sentenced to over 10 years in prison https://t.co/IOaXvX6tDg — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 18, 2022