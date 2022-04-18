Entertainment

Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Gets An 11 Year Prison Sentence

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
One of the three men charged with the fentanyl-related death of Mac Miller was handed a 10-year and 11-month jail sentence Monday after pleading guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl.

Ryan Reavis reportedly supplied oxycodone pills to Miller’s drug dealer, Cameron Petit, and it was those pills that were found to be the cause of Miller’s untimely death on September 7, 2018, according to TMZ. Reavis was fighting for a much lesser jail term of just 5 years, claiming to have been nothing more than a “middle man,” according to TMZ. The prosecution had requested 12.5 years behind bars, the outlet reported.

Miller’s death prompted a probe into the origin of the drugs he ingested, which ultimately led to the identification of three men, according to TMZ. Stephen Walter is said to have been the drug runner, Cameron Petit was identified as being the drug dealer and police believe Reavis had reportedly supplied the lethal counterfeit pills, according to TMZ.However, Reavis told the court he wasn’t aware the pills were counterfeit, the outlet reported. It is believed that Walter ordered Reavis to supply the pills to Miller’s alleged dealer, Petit. Reavis maintains the claim that he was just the middle man, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Praises Mac Miller’s Obsession With Music)

“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” Meyer said of her son, according to the outlet.

Petit and Walter have not yet been sentenced, TMZ reported.