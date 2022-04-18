Woman Sleeping On Sidewalk Killed In Hit-And-Run

A woman who was reportedly sleeping on a sidewalk was killed in an alleged hit-and-run early Saturday morning in California.

The collision occurred around 1:45 a.m. when the driver responsible was driving on E Street ran off the road and struck the 65-year-old woman, who has yet to be identified, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Hit And Run)

A homeless woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while sleeping on a sidewalk in Wilmington this weekend. Investigators are still searching for the suspect. https://t.co/IP47i2oxbq pic.twitter.com/Cp0v708Jzp — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 18, 2022

The driver, who was driving an SUV, reportedly crashed into a homeless encampment on Figueroa Place, which trapped the woman underneath the vehicle, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The suspect then abandoned the SUV on the sidewalk and got into another nearby vehicle which was described as a Nissan Altima, fleeing the scene, according to the LAPD.

As first responders arrived on the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

The driver responsible has yet to be found and a $50,000 is being offered for anyone who can provide information on the suspect, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The LA City Council created the Hit-And-Run Reward Trust Fund Program on April 15, 2015, which offers a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone in the community who has information that would lead to the offender’s arrest, according to the news release.