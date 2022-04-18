EXCLUSIVE: South Texas NGO Says It’s Concerned About Overwhelming Migrant Encounters Following Title 42 Removal

Andrea Rudnik, the co-founder of Team Brownsville, an NGO located in Brownsville, Texas, talked to the Daily Caller regarding their concerns about being overwhelmed by migrant encounters following the removal of Title 42.

Title 42, the policy, implemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration, allows the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants to Mexico or their home country to help control the spread of COVID-19. The concerns from Team Brownsville stem from their budget to provide supplies to migrants since they rely on private donations.