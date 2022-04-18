Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Says He Saw CNN ‘Create Conflict’ In Ferguson ‘And Film It’

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey accused CNN Monday of creating conflict during the Ferguson riots for the media company and filming it.

“I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant ‘f*ck CNN,'” tweeted Dorsey.

Dorsey initially responded to a tweet by CNN chief media correspondent and Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter about Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. Stelter shared a Washington Post article accusing Carlson of “selling doubt.” (RELATED: CNN+ Continues To Tank After Just One Month After Launching)

“And you are selling hope?” Dorsey tweeted in response to Stelter.

Democrat pollster Elizabeth Spiers defended Stelter and CNN, sparking the exchange that eventually led to Dorsey’s accusation about CNN and Ferguson.

“They’re selling truth, which is hope-agnostic,” Spiers tweeted. “It’s supposed to inform you, not make you feel some kind of way.”

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan responded to Spiers, saying that she knows from covering events in Iraq in 2019 that “even CNN sometimes [sells] false news.”

“People need to understand every media is prone to either mistakes or deliberate corruption,” Idan tweeted. ” Do your own investigation before believing what they’re selling you.”

Dorsey seemingly agreed with Idan, alleging CNN created a false conflict to film it for their broadcast.

Newsmax foreign correspondent Alex Salvi tweeted a screenshot of the exchange between Dorsey and Stelter, saying that the former Twitter CEO was “defending Tucker Carlson.”

“Not defending a thing,” Dorsey responded, denying any assumed agreement with Carlson. Instead, Dorsey said he was simply “holding up a mirror.”