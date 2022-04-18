USFL Player De’Veon Smith Was Cut For Wanting Pizza Instead Of A Chicken Salad

De’Veon Smith lost his job in the USFL for an absolutely outrageous reason.

Prior to the opening weekend of USFL action, a pregame clip was shown of Smith getting cut from the Pittsburgh Maulers, according to DraftKings.com.

The reason for him losing his job in the USFL? Well, he apparently told a hotel staffer he wanted pizza instead of a chicken salad and that was enough for head coach Kirby Wilson to give him the boot.

Bro got cut by a USFL team for ordering pizza instead of a chicken salad??? lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Vo7n7HD0PU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 18, 2022

This is without a doubt one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen in the history of sports. The USFL is absolutely wild, folks!

Imagine losing your job because you wanted pizza instead of a chicken salad. It’s hard to believe this is even real.

Clearly, the Maulers thought there was something disrespectful about how the situation went down, but Smith didn’t think he did anything wrong.

Either way, cutting a guy over a situation involving pizza and a chicken salad is nothing short of absolutely insane. I guess the contracts in the USFL are pretty flexible because I can promise you this would never happen in the NFL.

