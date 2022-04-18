Violent Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Tank Getting Obliterated In Ukraine

Another crazy video has surfaced from the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank was hit by an anti-tank guided missile, and the explosion that followed after the strike was absolutely huge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. There’s no doubt it will be among the craziest things you see all day.

Video of a Ukrainian ATGM strike on a Russian tank in Popasna by Ukraine’s 24th Mechanized Brigade.https://t.co/N1fjwUG58P pic.twitter.com/JAW3AAP8h4 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 17, 2022

I’ve honestly lost count of how many insane videos we’ve seen come out of Ukraine. I figured the flow of war videos might eventually slow down, but as of right now, it actually seems to be speeding up.

We’ve seen helicopters get shot down, tanks get obliterated and everything in between.

Ukrainians Go Full ‘Red Dawn’ On Destroyed Russian Tank In Epic Photo https://t.co/wKjiCfOcZV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Every video is further proof that the Ukrainians don’t plan on going down without a fight, and I respect the hell out of it. When your country gets invaded, the only option on the table is to go full “Red Dawn.”

The Ukrainians have taken to the streets and the fields to fight the Russians to the bitter end, and they’ve managed to hang on for a hell of a lot longer than anyone expected.

Person Miraculously Survives Russian Strike In Ukraine In Horrifying Video https://t.co/UpkGwjA0h0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos as we have them.