Woman Cut In Two In Easter Sunday Hit-And-Run

A 49-year-old woman was severed in half in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in Dade City, Florida.

The driver of a silver (or white) sedan ran off the road in the early hours of the morning, hit a traffic sign, then got back onto the highway before veering off again and hitting a woman who was walking on the grass along the shoulder, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The sedan driver struck the woman so hard that she was severed in half, according to WBTW.

Shortly after Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, a pickup truck ploughed into the crime scene, according to the report. The driver of the pickup, Andrew Thomas Krummen, 23, did not slow down as he approached the scene, and subsequently ran over the woman’s body and nearly hit two of the responding officers, the Tampa Bay Times continued. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Running Over Woman With SUV After Minor Incident)

A 10-minute chase ensued, after which Krummen was booked into the Pasco County Jail with charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, and driving with a revoked license, according to the outlet.

Police reported that he was also charged with false imprisonment as the two passengers in his pickup were trying to leave the vehicle and flag down officers, WBTW noted. Police are still searching for the driver of the silver or white sedan that cut the woman in half.