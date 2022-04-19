Media

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon Announces Deal With ‘Libs Of Tik Tok’ For ‘Heroic, High-Risk Work’

Bryan Babb
Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced a deal the popular Twitter account “Libs of Tik Tok” on Tuesday, after the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz exposed the identity of the account creator in an article.

Dillon announced the deal via a tweet thread, stating that the woman behind the “Libs of Tik Tok” account “won’t be cancelled from her job because this *is* her job now. I’ve worked out a deal with her that will turn her heroic, high-risk working into a career.”

“They may have exposed her, but they’ll never stop her,” Dillon added.

Dillon’s announcement comes on the heels of a Washington Post article from Lorenz, focusing on the “Libs of Tik Tok” account. The article, published Tuesday, characterized “Libs of Tik Tok” as “anti-LGBT” and reportedly revealed the identity, career and city of the woman behind the account.

The “Libs of Tik Tok” account accused Lorenz of “harassing” her family members a day prior to the article’s publication. The account asked if which of her “relatives” Lorenz enjoyed “harassing the most at their homes.”

Dillon stated that Lorenz’s exposure of “Libs of Tik Tok” “isn’t journalism; it’s pure intimidation.” Dillon also noted that the “Libs of Tik Tok” account owner is “determined not to be bullied, threatened, or harassed into silence.”

Lorenz has stated that the “woman behind Libs of TikToK previously boosted election fraud conspiracies” and is “one of the leading anti-LGBTQ influencers online.” (RELATED: WaPo Journalist Sobs During MSNBC Interview, Says Tweets Gave Her ‘Severe PTSD’)

Dillon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.