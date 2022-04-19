Bhad Bhabie Buys Massive Mansion In Florida For $6.1 Million

Bhad Bhabie has acquired a massive estate in Florida.

The woman famous for talking trash on Dr. Phil’s show has purchased a 9,288 square foot mansion in Boca Raton for the low price of $6.1 million, according to Dirt.com! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dirt.com reported the following details on the absurd estate:

Today, the newly contemporary structure sports seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in nearly 9,300 square feet of monochrome living space, all of it filled with gleaming shades of silvers and grays. Numerous high-end touches like porcelain tile, Lutron lighting and a Sonos smart-home system are included, naturally. There’s also a two-story guesthouse with its own full kitchen, plus a huge backyard swimming pool and a five-car garage on the premises.

I searched all over the place for an official real estate listing for the mansion, but it seems like it might not exist. So, if you want to see photos of the absurd estate, you can just check out Dirt.com.

Number one, it’s an incredibly nice place. You all know I love real estate, and nothing gets my blood pumping like a massive mansion.

I’m a huge nerd for this kind of stuff.

Hollywood Star Makes More Than $1 Million On OnlyFans A Week After Turning 18 https://t.co/N4JLqK2tZ7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 2, 2021

Secondly, I love the fact we live in a country where a teenager goes on Dr. Phil and a few years later she’s made so much money from the internet, including an OnlyFans page, that she can afford a mansion.

I’m not saying I’m a fan of Bhad Bhabie, but I am a fan of capitalism. America is truly a very special place!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ𝒽𝒶𝒷𝒾ℯ🦋 (@bhadbhabie)

Let us know in the comments what you think of her new house. It’s pretty damn awesome!