‘Big Naturals’: Woman Drops The Mic After Criticism Of Her Outfit

A Los Angeles woman named Adrienne Airhart shut down a hater with “prejudice against big naturals,” as her breasts took center stage during her birthday celebration Sunday.

“Tonight at my birthday dinner I took off my shawl and the lady at the next table said, ‘Well those are distracting’ and moved tables. Still got it!'” said Airhart in a tweet that has since garnered a lot of attention online.

Airhart’s witty commentary has inspired other women to share their own “big naturals” stories.

This was me last night. I’m not even that hot the lady was just a hater. (Though her date did talk to me when she went to the bathroom…you can hear him) 😂 pic.twitter.com/JsFyWWdf0y — Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) April 18, 2022

Shortly after her birthday dinner turned into a breast-shaming incident, Airhart took to social media to post that this was “prejudice against big naturals.” She shared a video of her celebration, depicting the moment she blew out the candles on her birthday cake, with her breasts in full view of the camera, according to the post on social media.

Airhart then coined her experience with the haters being an example of “prejudice against big naturals,” according to her social media post. “This was me last night. I’m not even that hot the lady was just a hater,” said Airhart in a tweet. (RELATED: Camila Cabello’s Boob Full On Fell Out On Live TV, And Now People Are Sharing Her Nudes Like Crazy)

Tonight at my birthday dinner I took off my shawl and the lady at the next table said, “well those are distracting” and moved tables. Still got it!* *prejudice against big naturals — Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) April 17, 2022

Women have since come forward to share similar experiences by posting their comments to Airhart’s now-viral tweet.

“I’ll never forget when I was on work experience at 15 years old and the lady I was ‘working’ for wrote in my evaluation that I dressed inappropriately. I didn’t, I was wearing exactly what they had told me to wear. I simply had breasts,” said one Twitter user.

Encouragement poured in for Airhart including one woman who wrote, “Wow, she had to physically leave your presence???? Well done!” said one lady in a tweet, and “imagine being that insecure u have to leave because someone’s beauty is too big for u to handle,” said another tweet.

It’s safe to say Airhart has made a “big” impression.