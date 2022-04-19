Authorities Seize Nearly $2 Million In Cocaine, Meth And Marijuana In Four Days At The Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted nearly $2 million in drugs at the southern border over the course of the past week.

Most of the seizures were made at ports of entry into the U.S. from Mexico, where Customs agents inspect inbound vehicles. The drugs seized included cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

CBP has seized the highest amount of methamphetamine at the southern border in fiscal year 2022 compared to other drugs so far, with 84,500 pounds confiscated.

A U.S. citizen from Chicago was caught on April 14 with roughly 31 pounds of alleged cocaine worth $245,140 in her jeep while crossing the Veterans International Bridge into Brownsville, Texas, according to CBP.

On April 17, Border Patrol agents inspecting vehicles along the Texas highway at the Falfurrias checkpoint found 29 pounds of cocaine worth almost $1 million in a Mazda CX-9’s center console and door panels, according to CBP. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested the driver and confiscated the cocaine.

CBP Makes Massive Fentanyl, Meth, And Heroin Seizures At The Border https://t.co/roWPS0Inmk — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) April 1, 2022

CBP found on April 15 around 23 pounds of alleged cocaine worth $177,480 in a vehicle belonging to a 23-year-old Mexican man who lived in Brownsville and was crossing the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. (RELATED: Border Patrol Arrests Highest Number Of Migrants In Over 20 Years)

Brownsville Border Patrol agents that same day seized 56 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of around $45,000 from a vehicle that several individuals abandoned after a minor vehicle crash. Two suspects were arrested after agents found them close by in the brush.

“Our officers remain alert as they use multiple enforcement tools to conduct their inspections while they carry out our CBP mission of keeping our borders secure,” Port Director Tater Ortiz for the Brownsville Port of Entry said in a statement.

Weslaco Border Patrol agents in Hidalgo, Texas soon after found eight pounds of marijuana worth over $6,800 in an abandoned backpack.

CBP caught a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen on April 17 at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville with roughly 14 pounds of what appeared to be methamphetamine worth $281,306 in his car.

Weslaco Border Patrol Station also seized 113 pounds of marijuana that day worth over $90,000 that day when they arrested three individuals, one of whom was handed over to the Harris County Sheriff’s office for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

