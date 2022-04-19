‘B*tch-Slapped’: Hollywood Star Kaley Cuoco Talks About Getting Hit By Her Co-Star During Intense Filming

Kaley Cuoco revealed Monday during “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that Sharon Stone “b*tch slapped” her while filming for her HBO Max show “The Flight Attendant.”

The actress described the shocking moment in which she and Stone were filming “intense scenes” and Stone proceeded to issue a slap to her face. It was without explicit warning and without it being included in the script, Cuoco said in the interview.

“She grabs my face, and she whacks me!” Cuoco said.

WATCH:

Prior to the first slap, Cuoco said Stone “sat” her “down” to ask her a critical question. “Hey, how do you feel about me touching you in this scene, like, touching you?” Stone asked, Cuoco recounted to Kimmel.

“Whatever you wanna do, Sharon. You are Sharon Stone, what you do is — you do what you wanna do — I’m just so happy you’re here,” Cuoco responded. (RELATED: Will Smith’s Contracts Get Pulled After Academy Awards Slap)

Cuoco detailed the energy on set, saying, “We had these very intense scenes, like very, I think one of our scenes was ten minutes long and she, it’s very emotion. There’s a lot of crying.” However, as much as she was expecting drama to unfold, Cuoco said she didn’t have any idea that the legendary actress would end up striking her in the face.

“At the end of the scene, she’s supposed to come up and say something very serious to me and walk out. She’s supposed to say, ‘I like you, but I don’t love you very much,'” Cuoco revealed to Kimmel about the build-up to the slap. That’s when Stone actually slapped her face, Cuoco said.

Kimmel asked if it was a “for real” slap, to which Cuoco said it was and added, “The reaction was about as real as it could get,” according to the interview.

“I have snot coming down and I’m crying and I’m literally shaking,” Cuoco recounted, at which point she said Stone approached her and said, “Oh my God, I love you, I didn’t mean to do that, it just felt right for the scene.”

“I just got b*tch-slapped,” Cuoco said, being going on to indicate the slap wasn’t a one-off. Three takes of the scene resulted in three separate slaps, after which time she had to take pause to ice her face, according to Cuoco in the interview.

Even after being caught off-guard with the repeated slaps, Cuoco had a lot of love for Stone.

“I say that with love, it was insane, one of the best stories I ever had” Cuoco said. “She was honestly one of the most wonderful people.”

Kimmel revealed to his audience that the second season of “The Flight Attendant” premieres Thursday on HBO Max.