Deion Sanders Lets Jackson State Players Fight During Practice In Bizarre Viral Video

Deion Sanders has a bizarre view on fighting in practice.

In a viral YouTube video shared by Well Off Media, the head coach at Jackson State explained how he lets guys fight in practice to get it out of their systems. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break it down below. It’s an incredibly strange outlook on guys swinging on each other in practice.

Yeah, I really couldn’t disagree more with Sanders if I tried. You absolutely do not want guys throwing punches in practice. It’s not a smart idea at all.

Is football a physical sport where passions run high? Yes, but that doesn’t mean fighting should be encouraged.

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, fighting while wearing pads and a helmet is next level stupid. You throw a punch at a guy wearing a helmet, and you’re a moron.

That’s a great way to break your hand. Even if you only catch him in the face mask, you could still do some serious damage. Imagine having to explain to your parents you’re out for a couple months because you punched a guy in his helmet.

There’s literally no upside to fighting in practice, but there are countless downsides. Coach Sanders should know much better!

