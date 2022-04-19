Democrats Predicted To Take Massive Losses In 2022 Midterms

The latest predictions for the November 2022 midterms show Republicans are poised to gain control of both chambers of Congress, effectively blocking President Joe Biden’s Democratic agenda.

Control of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will likely be in the hands of the Republican Party after the midterm elections are over, according to Politico’s recent 2022 election predictions.

Today’s the big day: We’ve relaunched @politico‘s Election Forecast for the 2022 midterms, rating every Senate, House and governor’s race this November. Check it out here –> https://t.co/JUoEZ5COnW — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) April 19, 2022

Redistricting looks to favor Republicans as the hunt for control of Congress heats up. The U.S. House of Representatives is listed as “likely Republican” in Politico’s prediction mapping despite the outlet reporting that Democrats will likely hold 189 seats to the Republicans’ 184. (RELATED: ‘Collapse’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Warns Biden Is Losing Support Of Key Democrat Voters)

The Democrats currently hold a slim 221 seat majority in the U.S. House, where the party needs 218 to have control of legislation. After a full review of open seats, it isn’t the “solid” seating that Democrats will lose but rather the districts that are considered toss-up or unrated, the outlet reported.

With 62 seats that could go either way, Politico gives Republicans the advantage in the toss-up/unrated U.S. House districts.

Republican control of the U.S. Senate won’t be as strong, according to Politico, which gave the party a “leans Republican” rating from its election map. The parties currently enjoy a 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris the convenient tie-breaker vote.

The Democrats will keep ten seats listed as solid, likely, or lean Democratic, while Republicans look to hold 18 seats, according to Politico. The outlet put Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the Senate’s toss-up category.

Recent Rasmussen Reports polling supports Politico’s predictions. Likely U.S. voters, 47%, gave Republicans an 8-point advantage over Democrats, 39%, according to the poll. The survey asked 2,500 likely U.S. voters between Apr. 10-14 with a margin of error of +/- 2%.

Seven of the eight most recent generic Congressional polling data from top firms, like Politico, Quinnipiac, and Harvard CAPS-Harris, also give Republicans a clear advantage in the 2022 midterms, according to Real Clear Politics.