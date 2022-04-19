Escaped Psychiatric Hospital Prisoner Still At Large

Two prisoners escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, over Easter weekend, and only one of them has been apprehended.

Austin Preston Leigh, 31, and Bryant M. Wilkerson, 29, escaped the psychiatric hospital Sunday, but Leigh was arrested later that night by the Chesapeake Police Department, Oxygen reported Monday. Leigh is being held without bond in the Chesapeake jail, while Wilkerson has yet to be apprehended and is being considered armed and dangerous, according to the outlet.

Wilkerson was last arrested in late 2020 after allegedly committing armed robbery in the parking lot of a grocery store, according to WAVY. He faced a series of charges at the time that included two counts of robbery of a residence, two counts of a convicted violent felon possessing or transporting a firearm, two counts of robbery of abduction by force without justification, one count of auto theft and one count violation of a protective order, among others, WAVY continued.

He is currently wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping the psychiatric hospital, according to Oxygen. Leigh reportedly said that he had no idea where Wilkerson could be, according to WTVR. (RELATED: Utah Man Killed Teenage Couple And Dumped Their Bodies In Mine Shaft)

“State and local police departments are still actively searching for Wilkerson, and still seeking the public’s assistance in any information leading to his capture,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement, WTVR reported.

People that have information about Wilkerson or his location are urged to contact the Virginia State Police by phone at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.