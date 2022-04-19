World

Local Fishermen Pull In Biggest Porbeagle Shark Ever Caught In Irish Waters

NEW BEDFORD, MA - JULY 14: A shortfin mako shark emerges from the water after being caught by Eric Kelly on the Kalida during the 31st North Atlantic Monster Shark Tournament on July 14, 2017 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The annual non-profit fishing tournament brings fishermen from all over New England in search of shortfin mako, porbeagle and common thresher sharks. (Photo by Maddie Meyer Getty Images)

Not the shark mentioned in the story.(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Harness Contributor
A group of local fishermen recently pulled in the largest porbeagle shark ever captured in Irish waters, having caught it near Donegal.

The local fishermen, along with a research team working with Trinity College Dublin, caught the massive shark, which they dubbed Danu, the Irish Times reported Tuesday. They reeled in the shark in hopes that it could tell them more about the porbeagle population, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Terrifying Shark Washes Ashore In Florida)

Danu is a female porbeagle weighing somewhere between 400 and 500 pounds. The 25- to 30-year-old shark is believed to be the largest porbeagle specimen caught off Ireland to ever be recorded, measuring over 9 feet in length, according to the Irish Times.

The shark was taken to the research team’s boat so they could examine it and tag it for additional research. One tag she received will provide information about migration patterns and ocean conditions; the other will track her location each time her fin breaches the surface, which is reportedly a habit of Danu’s species, according to the outlet.

After the researchers finished their examination and attached the satellite tags, Danu was released back into the wild in healthy condition.

“If we are to see recovery of the European porbeagle population it is especially important to monitor reproductive areas. If Ireland is a key breeding site then we really have a global responsibility to protect porbeagles using this area,” Nick Payne, a shark biologist who works as an assistant professor at Trinity’s School of Natural Sciences, said, the Irish Times reported.