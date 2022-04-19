Flight Attendants Celebrate The Public Travel Mask Mandate Ending In Viral Video

An awesome video of flight attendants is making the rounds on Twitter.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the public travel mask mandate Monday, and the overwhelming majority of people seem to be very happy with the decision. After years of masking on planes and in airports, people have had enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The mask mandate for public travel is OVER, and it’s a big win for people who love freedom. If you’re still bitching and complaining about masks, just stay in your basement. The rest of us will be living life. pic.twitter.com/PJRkihCPpv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 19, 2022

Well, it turns out some flight attendants are very happy too! In a video tweeted by @jacklanger, attendants on a JetBlue flight couldn’t have been happier when they heard the mask mandate was over and it was now optional.

One flight attendant took her mask off and started waving it around with joy. Watch the epic moment unfold below.

Celebration breaks out on a @JetBlue flight. The mask mandate has been lifted. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZVSb7fhaDk — Jack Langer (@jacklanger) April 19, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you all how happy that video makes me. Imagine having to wear a mask every single day on the job for more than two years.

I honestly think it would drive me insane. I would have to quit.

Uber Drops Its Mask Requirement https://t.co/R0Xqmr5Lv8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2022

I would never be able to do it, but that’s what flight attendants have been dealing with since March 2020. It’s impossible to not feel bad for them.

Now, the mask mandate is over and it’s time to get back to living as normally as we possibly can. Clearly, these flight attendants didn’t have a problem with the mandate ending!

Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation Overturned By District Judgehttps://t.co/YNr0k5FMIq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Let’s hope more and more people celebrate one more step towards getting back to normal!