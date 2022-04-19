Editorial

Flight Attendants Celebrate The Public Travel Mask Mandate Ending In Viral Video

Flight Attendants (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/jacklanger/status/1516226069514305546)

Flight Attendants (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/jacklanger/status/1516226069514305546)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

An awesome video of flight attendants is making the rounds on Twitter.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the public travel mask mandate Monday, and the overwhelming majority of people seem to be very happy with the decision. After years of masking on planes and in airports, people have had enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out some flight attendants are very happy too! In a video tweeted by @jacklanger, attendants on a JetBlue flight couldn’t have been happier when they heard the mask mandate was over and it was now optional.

One flight attendant took her mask off and started waving it around with joy. Watch the epic moment unfold below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how happy that video makes me. Imagine having to wear a mask every single day on the job for more than two years.

I honestly think it would drive me insane. I would have to quit.

I would never be able to do it, but that’s what flight attendants have been dealing with since March 2020. It’s impossible to not feel bad for them.

Now, the mask mandate is over and it’s time to get back to living as normally as we possibly can. Clearly, these flight attendants didn’t have a problem with the mandate ending!

Let’s hope more and more people celebrate one more step towards getting back to normal!