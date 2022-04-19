ISIS Issues Chilling Call For More Terror Attacks Against The West

The Islamic State (ISIS) called on its supporters Sunday to resume carrying out terrorist attacks in Europe by seizing on the “opportunity” created due to the war in Ukraine, according to reports.

The message comes more than two months after President Joe Biden announced former ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hachimi al-Quorachi was killed in an American special forces operation in northwestern Syria. (RELATED: Twin Explosions Kill Civilians In Ugandan Capital, Police Blame Islamic State Affiliate)

“We are announcing, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge,” ISIS spokesman Abu Omar al-Mouhajir said in regard to al-Quorachi’s death, according to Le Figaro. Al-Mouhajir told supporters to seize the “opportunity” of the “crusader fight,” reportedly in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The terrorist organization declared a “global offensive” against Europe and Israel, according to The Sunday Times.

Al-Mouhajir said the invasion was a good time to strike Europe because non-Muslim nations are “preoccupied” with the conflict in Ukraine, according to the report.

The leader also told its supporters to “follow their path and arm themselves with weapons and carry out further attacks,” after citing a March attack in Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post. ISIS claimed the attack in Hadera that left two Border Police dead.

ISIS celebrated the war in Ukraine in mid-February, saying it would be “punishment” for countries of “disbelieving Christians,” according to Le Figaro.