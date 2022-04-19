Dems Break With Biden As The Border Is Overrun

Multiple Democratic Senate candidates have begun to voice their opposition to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, a measure enacted during the pandemic that allows for the quick expulsion of migrants, Politico reported Monday.

“We should not end Title 42 until we have a detailed plan in place,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running to be the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, told Politico. “And look, we don’t only need a long-term and detailed plan here for ending Title 42, but we still need to fix our broken immigration system as a whole.”

Five other Democratic candidates, former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of North Carolina, Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive and Senate candidate Alex Lasry, as well as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin and Florida Rep. Val Demings’ campaign, told Politico they disagreed with the way in which the Biden administration was getting rid of the policy.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end the policy on May 23 and the White House has announced it expects an influx of migrants at the border when it does. Border authorities have turned back over 1.7 million migrants since the order’s inception, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“There needs to be a plan, and right now it doesn’t look like the administration has one. Until there is a plan, for the safety of our citizens and those seeking asylum, they should not lift it,” Godlewski, who is running for Senate, told Politico.

“We must have an understanding of a comprehensive plan that will deal with an influx of asylum seekers before any changes to Title 42 are made,” Lasry told the outlet. (RELATED: Vulnerable Democrats Introduce Bill To Suspend Gas Tax)

Five Senate Democrats joined Senate Republicans on Thursday in an attempt to block the ending of the policy. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters said Monday that candidates and colleagues in the Democratic Party were “right to raise questions” about Title 42, Politico reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.