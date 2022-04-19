John Daly And His Son Agree To An Endorsement Deal With Hooters

John Daly and his son have scored a big endorsement deal with Hooters.

The legendary golfer announced Tuesday morning that he and his son, John Daly II, are “proud to represent the world wide brand” of Hooters! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the announcement photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly)

The senior vice president of marketing for Hooters of America issued the following in a statement about the deal, according to Golf.com:

Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador. John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19thhole.

This is obviously a perfect pairing. When you think of the outlaws and bad boys of golf, you think of John Daly. That man has been living his best life for decades whether the world likes it or not.

He is who he is, and he fully embraces it. In 2022, that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

John Daly has the voice of an Angel @foreplaypod (via ig:Chandlercoll) pic.twitter.com/FTrSlghVGW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2021

As for his son, who plays golf at Arkansas, he’s probably going to immediately become one of the coolest guys on campus after this deal.

Being able to treat the boys to nonstop rounds of wings and beer at Hooters is a great way to become the man in charge!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Daly II (@johndalyll)

Props to Daly and his son for getting the bag. You love to see it!