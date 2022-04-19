Kindergartner Brings Alcoholic Drink To School, Shares It With Classmates

A kindergartner in Michigan brought an alcoholic drink to school and shared it with four classmates, Click On Detroit reported Saturday.

The child brought a small bottle of pre-mixed Jose Cuervo with more than 10% alcohol to Grand River Academy on April 14, Click On Detroit reported. The child allegedly poured the alcoholic drink into paper cups and gave them to the other children during snack time, a parent told NBC News.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents detailing what had happened. “A student brought a pre-mixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students,” the letter, which was shared by Click On Detroit, reads in part. (RELATED: Elementary School Student Brings Loaded Handgun To School, Says He Wanted To ‘Shoot Zombies’)

WATCH:



“Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately. Disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct,” the letter continues.

“While we try to keep an eye on everything students bring to school, that’s simply not possible,” the statement, also shared by Click On Detroit, read. “It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks. We are grateful no student became ill or needed medical attention.”

Dominique Zanders, a parent of one of the children who consumed the alcoholic drink, said her daughter felt “woozy” and “a little dizzy,” afterwards, according to the New York Post. Zanders said the child who brought the drink told her daughter that it was alcohol, which prompted her to alert her teacher, the outlet reported.

The school was closed the day after the incident occurred, according to Click On Detroit.