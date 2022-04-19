Liberals Hyperventilate After Trump-Appointed Judge Deals Blow To The Mask Cult

Some liberals seem to be losing their minds after a Trump-appointed judge struck down the mask mandate for planes.

Despite the fact that each individual may still choose to wear a mask if they so strongly desire, several liberals have taken to Twitter to express their grievance with Monday’s ruling.

Epidemiologist and “health economist” Eric Feigl-Ding said he would no longer fly with Alaska Airlines “until they reinstate public safety measures against #COVID19.”

Writer Charlotte Clymer was flabbergasted that she’d have to sit in an “enclosed space with 200 … breathing… strangers.”

Sitting for several hours in a tight, enclosed space with 200 coughing, breathing, sneezing strangers? Yeah, I’m gonna keep wearing my mask on flights for the foreseeable future, and that’s all I have to say about that. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 19, 2022

Clymer said she would continue wearing her mask but “that’s all” she had to say about that. We patiently await further comment on her individual decision to mask up.

And if the option to wear a mask wasn’t scary enough, some liberals have targeted Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle as a means to express their feelings.

Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern was trying to verbalize how he would explain to friends in other “liberal democracies” how the system is “badly broken” that a judge “just abolished the air travel mask mandate for the entire country.”

Try explaining to your friends in other liberal democracies that a single unelected, life-tenured, 35-year-old judge just abolished the air travel mask mandate for the entire country. No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy. Our system is badly broken. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 18, 2022

Stern went on to say that “no sane democracy would permit” a single judge to issue an injunction “that affect millions of Americans’ health and safety.”

Self-described “progressive Democrat” and Massachusetts State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa said every single American should be concerned that the federal government lost power to a court.

Today a federal judge called it overreach for US health officials to require masks on airplanes & other public transit, and no matter how you feel about masks, you should be really, really concerned that the Courts are effectively taking away power from the federal government. — Lindsay Sabadosa (@SabadosaMA) April 18, 2022

The founders would be proud to know their system of checks and balances is “really” concerning to elected officials. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not A Doctor’: Doocy And Psaki Butt Heads On Airplane Mask Policy)

Jeffrey Toobin, perhaps America’s most well-known masturbator, lamented the ruling.

The decision by the young Trump-appointed federal judge ending the mask mandate in travel shows the federal judiciary has turned into the Senate. Democratic and Republican judges live in different worlds and rule differently. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 19, 2022

In fact, some liberals have begun warning of violence toward individuals who choose to wear a mask despite zero evidence.

“A prediction about masking: Soon we’ll be seeing many incidents in which those who choose to protect themselves with KN95s etc face harassment, even violence. Because this was never about freedom.”

A prediction about masking: Soon we’ll be seeing many incidents in which those who choose to protect themselves with KN95s etc face harassment, even violence. Because this was never about freedom. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 19, 2022

Mizelle ruled Monday the CDC’s mask mandate exceeds its statutory authority under the Administrative Procedure Act.

As of Tuesday, none of the airlines caved to the tantrums.