Wisconsin Real Estate Listing Goes Viral For ‘Welcome To Poundtown’ Bedroom Sign

A house in Wisconsin is blowing up on Twitter for a very funny reason.

Twitter user @zillowgonewild shared several photos from a house for sale in Onalaska, and people quickly noticed one glaring thing! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In one of the bedroom photos for the real estate listing, there’s a “Welcome to Poundtown” sign hanging over a bed. You can see it in the tweet below.

This $420k (lol) Onalaska, WI is a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far pic.twitter.com/aBDPZ0VnQY — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022

In case you think this is fake, you can find the real estate listing on Zillow here. As of Tuesday morning, it was still very much up on the site and live.

It is perfect though pic.twitter.com/0EU26odof7 — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022

I don’t know why, but I find this incredibly funny. How the hell did the person responsible for making the Zillow listing not notice that sign?

It seems like a bit of an error. Unless, they purposely left the “Welcome to Poundtown” sign up in hopes it would go viral. If that was the case, I’d say it succeeded.

$420,000

Onalaska, WI

4 bd, 3 ba

3,600 sf

1.53 acreshttps://t.co/aVBaQkrlMf — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 18, 2022

Secondly, who the hell has a “Welcome to Poundtown” sign hanging over their bed? Is this house owned by a freshman in college looking to make his buddies laugh?

I find it hard to believe any self-respecting adult would hang a “Welcome to Poundtown” sign over their bed. Then again, people can be freaks!

Jim Harbaugh Sells Incredible Mansion For A Stunning Amount Of Money https://t.co/WQkzcnBCc3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

Props to @zillowgonewild for making my day with this Twitter thread!