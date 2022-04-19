REPORT: The Lions Are Meeting Tuesday With Quarterback Malik Willis

The Detroit Lions have some interest in former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis will meet Tuesday with the franchise, according to Ian Rapoport, and the move comes as the Lions continue to search for a long term solution at quarterback.

With the second overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Lions can absolutely land Willis if they want him.

#Liberty QB Malik Willis continues his tour of teams in the QB market this week, the final week for Top 30 visits. Willis visits the #Lions tomorrow and the #Steelers on Wednesday, sources say. Detroit picks No. 2 and Pittsburgh picks No. 20. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

Is Willis the best fit at quarterback for the Lions? It’s hard to say, but there’s no doubt that he’s talented. Willis can play.

He’s a great athlete, has an outstanding arm and can without question be molded into a starting quarterback in the NFL.

From NFL Now: More on this week’s visits for #Liberty QB Malik Willis, as well as how deep the #Lions are going on QBs… pic.twitter.com/vfd0m4H11g — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2022

The question is really whether or not the Lions need to draft him second overall, or if they can trade back and get him later. Whenever you trade back, there’s always a risk the guy you want will be gone, but I think most would agree that selecting Willis second overall is a bit of a stretch.

I’d also love to see the Lions take a long and hard look at former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. He definitely could be selected later in the first round, and his ceiling is every bit as high as any other elite QB prospect in the draft.

No matter what, Jared Goff isn’t a long term option under center in Detroit. We need a better QB, and it looks like the team is doing their due diligence. As a fan, I like it!