REPORT: Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii On Suspicion Of Second-Degree Assault

Ezra Miller has reportedly been arrested for a second time in Hawaii.

The superstar actor was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault in Hawaii after an alleged incident at a residence in Pāhoa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police claim the star of “The Flash” allegedly “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” according to the same report.

Miller was also previously arrested in Hawaii after an alleged incident at a bar. This is now his second arrest in a very short period of time in the state.

Following his first arrest in Hawaii, it was reported that his upcoming projects were going to likely be paused as studios figured out what to do.

After this reported arrest, something tells me his career might be on life-support.

Miller has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, but at this point, it seems like he just really needs help if the allegations are true.

He has some serious talent and used to have a very bright future. Now, everything seems to be up in the air.

Keep checking back for updates on this developing situation as we have them.