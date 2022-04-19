REPORT: Panthers Are Doing Due Diligence On Baker Mayfield, It’s ‘Unlikely’ He’ll Be Traded Before The Draft

The Panthers reportedly continue to look into a trade for Baker Mayfield.

The Browns have desperately been looking for a trade partner ever since the franchise acquired Deshaun Watson, and the Panthers have emerged as a likely landing spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carolina is doing their due diligence on the former first overall pick, but it’s “highly unlikely that a deal” will go down before the draft, according to Sheena Quick.

#Panthers interest in Baker Mayfield is due diligence. It is highly unlikely that a deal – if there is to be one – will be made before the #NFLDraft — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 18, 2022

It really does seem like if there’s a trade to be made, the Panthers are first in line to land Mayfield, which to me doesn’t make much sense.

Unless the Panthers can get Mayfield for a third round pick or a fourth round selection, it’s simply not worth it to trade for Mayfield.

The Panthers currently have Sam Darnold as the team’s QB1, and I’m not convinced at all that Mayfield is an upgrade. At least with Darnold, you don’t get a bunch of off the field drama.

With Mayfield, you get copious amounts of distractions. Seeing as how he’s far from a star, is it worth dealing with? I’m not sure it is.

We’ll see where Mayfield lands, and make sure to keep checking back on the latest updates as we have them on his very fluid situation.