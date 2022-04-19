REPORT: WWII Vet Commits Suicide, Used Gun He Carried In Battle

A 95-year-old WWII veteran fatally shot himself in his Brooklyn home Monday with a gun he had carried in battle.

The elderly man allegedly grabbed his gun and discharged a single round during a fight with his wife. “Oh, it still works,” he said, according to police information released to the New York Post. The war vet then allegedly pointed the gun at his own head and fired another round. He stumbled onto his front porch, and a neighbor dialed 911, after hearing his wife calling for help, police told the outlet.

WWII vet, 95, kills self with gun he brought home from war: sources https://t.co/oBSaliYR6G pic.twitter.com/exmTVOsOl6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2022

The war vet was pronounced dead in the ambulance from a single gunshot wound, according to the New York Post.

The elderly man reportedly had high blood pressure but was otherwise healthy, and free from other illnesses. He didn’t have any known issues with depression at the time of this incident, police said, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Korean War Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor After Ordering Men To Abandon Him During Operation)

An investigation of the scene produced the gun and two .25-caliber shell casings, said police, according to the outlet.

However, in spite of owning this piece of historic world war memorabilia, and keeping it in his possession since he served in battle, the elderly war veteran did not have an active firearms license, police told the New York Post. It has been confirmed that the elderly man kept his war gun stored inside the room that he shared with his wife, the outlet reported.

Details pertaining to the exact model of the weapon used have not yet been released, according to the New York Post.