Texas Teacher Fired, Faces Jail Time For Reportedly Showing Kids Porn

A high school teacher in Texas lost his job and may face jail time after reportedly showing students a pornographic film during class time, according to the Daily Mail.

Former teacher Kevin Welchel is no longer employed at Klein Collins High School in Houston. Welchel was reportedly watching a pornographic video on his laptop and it popped up on a projector during a high school class, according to Daily Mail.

The district reportedly charged the former educator with “display of harmful material to a minor.” Welchel could face a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 if he’s found guilty, the outlet reported.

A Texas teacher is facing charges after allegedly broadcasting porn for students during class. pic.twitter.com/cyMIo0LxBj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2022

Klein Independent School District promised that “all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law,” according to the Houston Chronicle. (RELATED: University Of New Hampshire Prof Says Sometimes Kids Are Kind Of Responsible For Sexual Activity With Adults)

District spokesman Justin Elbert said in a statement that Welchel was “immediately removed” and is no longer employed with the district, the Chronicle reported. Welchel’s educator profile no longer exists in the Klein Collins High School’s staff directory.

“The district does not tolerate such completely unacceptable conduct,” Elbert said.

Parents who spoke with news outlets appeared divided on the district’s decision to remove Welchel from the classroom.

One mother dubbed the act “very inappropriate” and “very, very unprofessional,” the Daily Mail reported.

Another mother said she was sad to lose him as an educator.

“He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him,” she said, according to the outlet. “It’s really unfortunate that this happened.”