ANALYSIS: ‘Top Progressive’ Warns Left That Inflation Is An ‘Opportunity’ For Trump To Make A Return

Democrats are finally worried about inflation, but not because it is wrecking Americans’ ability to afford to feed their families or pay to run their homes and cars. Some leftists are worried that the ever-increasing cost of living for Americans is paving the way for former President Donald Trump to make a return to the White House in 2024.

An anonymous author, described by Politico as a “top progressive,” sounded the inflation alarm over the weekend to other members of the left’s inner circle in an off-the-record email titled, “Danger: Inflation Is a Third Rail,” the outlet reported. The author told the email chain that inflation would be the gateway to fiscal conservatism and authoritarianism, bringing a second Trump administration, according to Politico.