Uber Drops Its Mask Requirement For Riders And Drivers

Uber is no longer requiring riders to wear masks.

On the heels of a federal judge halting the federal mandate for public travel, Uber informed customers early Tuesday morning that the era of masks for riders has officially come to an end! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Uber announces masks are no longer required. pic.twitter.com/M2tElfyukB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 19, 2022

The company stated the following:

As of April 19, 2022, riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area. Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.

It’s about damn time, folks! It’s about damn time! The era of having to wear a mask to get on a plane or ride in an Uber is done, and we’re never going back.

The meltdown among some people Monday on Twitter was nothing short of glorious. Inject that energy right into my soul.

Bill Maher On Vaccinated People Wearing Masks: ‘Do You Keep The Condom On After You F**k?’

https://t.co/xyc7mRzF3c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Here’s the good news for people who are still obsessed with masks and COVID-19: you can wear one forever! Yes, believe it or not, nobody is stopping you from wearing a mask.

If you want to wear a mask or wear three at the same time while on a plane, knock yourself out. Nobody will stop you!

Federal Mask Mandate For Public Transportation Overturned By District Judgehttps://t.co/YNr0k5FMIq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

Life is all about choices and people who longer want to wear masks in an Uber don’t have to. I’d say that’s a pretty big win for rational people.