Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainian Fighter Striking Russians

An incredible video from the war in Ukraine has surfaced online.

In a video tweeted by @Polk_Azov, a man holding some kind of mobile launcher allegedly fired on Russian vehicles, and it's an absolutely insane video to watch.

Fire it up below. It will absolutely be among the craziest things you see all day.

‼️Полк «Азов» продовжує знищувати ворожу техніку pic.twitter.com/1B2RvgKNXE — АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) April 19, 2022

In terms of getting close to the action, I’m not sure how much closer you could ever hope to get than that. The camera was right near the guy who fired the weapon.

While it’s not clear whether or not he hit his intended target, it is clear that dude is there to fight. That is a dude who plans on going down swinging against the Russians.

Ever since Putin’s forces rolled over the border into Ukraine, the good people of Ukraine have been fighting like hell to hold them off.

While they’ve certainly lost control of a sizable amount of territory, they’re punching way above their weight and doing much better than people expected.

Let’s hope they manage to keep up the fight for as long as possible.

