Amber Heard Admits To Hitting Johnny Depp In Audio Recordings Played In Court

Amber Heard allegedly admitted to hitting ex-husband actor Johnny Depp in audio recordings that were played for the jury on Wednesday in the ongoing defamation trial.

“I didn’t punch you… I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn’t get punched, you got hit… I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you,” Heard was heard saying in the recording, according to Yahoo!. “But you’re fine, I did not hurt you… you’re a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny.”

Depp is heard saying “Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched,” according to the recording played in court.

Depp has alleged Heard of physical abuse throughout the testimony. He described in detail the fight in Australia that led to his finger being severed, in which he alleges Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him. The actor also described other bizarre incidents with Heard, such as her allegedly putting human fecal matter in his bed. Heard and her team have maintained that the feces was left there by their dogs. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Alleges Wife Blamed Dogs For Mysterious Poop Found In Bed)

LISTEN: The audio recordings of #JohnnyDepp and #AmberHeard were played for the jury on Wednesday, where Heard says “I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” and called Depp a baby. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/rXiZAp8EVR — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 20, 2022

The recordings were the first time that the jury heard Heard speak at the trial so far. She is set to testify some time over the next few weeks as the trial continues.