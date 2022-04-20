Bill Burr Roasts Canadians For Acting ‘Like They’re The Best White People’

Bill Burr was on fire Tuesday during the Red Sox/Blue Jays game.

The superstar comedian hopped into the booth during the game, and he decided it was the perfect time to take some shots at people in Canada. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Canada in general is low-key hostile. they try to act like they’re the best white people, but, it’s like, dude, there were people here before you got here. Get off your high horse,” Burr said during the Tuesday broadcast of the Red Sox/Blue Jays game.

You can listen to his full comments below.

.@billburr on the broadcast. We don’t have to say much more😂 pic.twitter.com/pFws32vXyJ — NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2022

First, let me say that I know a decent number of Canadians. They’re good people. They like to party, are fun and aren’t snobby at all.

They’re blue-collar and working class people. So, don’t take this as an attack on all Canadians. I can promise you that’s not the case.

Having said that, I have run across some Canadians who definitely think they’re superior to America. You know how long the list of great things about Canada is? Not long. It has two things on it and those items are hockey and syrup. After that, America does everything better.

You know where the most talented Canadians all live? In America. Why? Because our country rocks way harder than theirs. We have the biggest, baddest and sexiest military in the world, and if Canada is feeling frisky, I promise you we can jump and see what happens.

Canadians need to stay in their chair as our lovable, but not serious cousin. Trust me, you don’t want us to slam them up against a wall because that will be ugly.

So, to my good friends in Canada, I love you but don’t ever pretend you’re better than the USA.