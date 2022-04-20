Daily Caller News Foundation To Host Debate On Whether CRT Should Be Taught In Schools

The Daily Caller News Foundation is set to host a debate on Critical Race Theory (CRT) Wednesday featuring Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, and two University of North Georgia professors.

The participants will debate whether CRT should be taught in schools nationwide.

The professors, Brandon Haas and T. Jameson Brewer, both teach social foundations of education at the University of North Georgia. The American Principles Project is a leading pro-family conservative think tank based in Virginia. (RELATED: High School Class Uses ‘A Loophole’ In Texas Law To ‘Embed Critical Race Theory’)

The event will be moderated by radio host and Confessions of Political Junkie contributor Erick Erickson at Emory University on Wednesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

“Every poll shows Americans are frustrated with the state of the country, and simply winning elections isn’t enough — the party in power needs to know the best policies to implement,” DCNF Co-Founder and Chairman Neil Patel said in a statement. “The DCNF’s debate series will tackle some of the biggest issues we face and give leaders with competing perspectives the chance to make their cases for how to restore the American dream.”

The debate will take place at Emory’s Harland Cinema located in Druid Hills, Georgia. It will also stream live on YouTube. (RELATED: GOP Lawmaker Claims School Officials In His State Found A Loophole In The Ban On CRT)

It is the third debate in the DCNF debate series. Previous DCNF debates have examined whether the Republican Party is on the right track and whether companies should take political stands.

A fourth DCNF debate on Big Tech censorship is scheduled for May.

