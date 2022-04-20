Border Authorities Arrested 42 People On Terror Watchlist Under Biden, DHS Says

Border authorities apprehended 42 people whose names were on the U.S. terror watchlist since President Joe Biden took office, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) response to a congressional inquiry obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The individuals attempted to enter the country illegally and were arrested by Border Patrol and Office of Field Operations authorities, according to the response.

“Since January 20, 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations has arrested 42 subjects who were on the terror watchlist and attempted to enter the United States illegally. These numbers are inclusive of anyone who may be on the No-Fly List,” DHS said in their response.

The national terrorism database uses information across intelligence and government agencies.

23 of the flagged individuals attempted to enter the country between Jan. 20 and Dec. 27, 2021, Fox News earlier reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Demand DHS Provide ICE Data Biden Is ‘Hiding’)

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott before leaving his post in August 2021 said that alleged terrorists were crossing the border “at a level we have never seen before.”

DHS didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.