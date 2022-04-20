Editorial

De’Veon Smith Threatens To Leak Messages After He Was Allegedly Cut For Wanting Pizza Instead Of A Chicken Salad

De'Veon Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1515921487793995776)

De'Veon Smith (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1515921487793995776)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The war between De’Veon Smith and the Pittsburgh Maulers appears to be escalating.

The running back made waves across the internet when head coach Kirby Wilson cut him over an alleged interaction with a staffer. Smith wanted some pizza instead of chicken salad, and that cost him his spot in the USFL! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, things seem to be getting worse between the two sides. In a tweet thread from the former Michigan running back, he threatened to release messages and claimed he was never informed that he broke team rules.

This is the kind of drama the USFL needs! If you’re a spring football league in America, you need to do whatever is necessary to garner attention and eyeballs on you.

Having a player get cut over needing some pizza over chicken salad and then an ensuing feud is exactly what the people want. This is what people are craving!

From the very first moment Smith was cut over the alleged pizza incident, the USFL should have leaned into it for all it was worth.

Pump as much drama out of the situation as possible!

With Smith now threatening to release some screenshots, it sounds like fans might get exactly what they want! While the play on the field has been rocky, the drama is off the charts!