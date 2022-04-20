De’Veon Smith Threatens To Leak Messages After He Was Allegedly Cut For Wanting Pizza Instead Of A Chicken Salad

The war between De’Veon Smith and the Pittsburgh Maulers appears to be escalating.

The running back made waves across the internet when head coach Kirby Wilson cut him over an alleged interaction with a staffer. Smith wanted some pizza instead of chicken salad, and that cost him his spot in the USFL! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bro got cut by a USFL team for ordering pizza instead of a chicken salad??? lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/Vo7n7HD0PU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 18, 2022

Now, things seem to be getting worse between the two sides. In a tweet thread from the former Michigan running back, he threatened to release messages and claimed he was never informed that he broke team rules.

I was never made aware that I violated any team rules, let alone 3 in a 24hr span. I never disrespected anyone. Coach Kirby and I spoke after being released. In that talk, he said that he’d certainly vouch for my character. — De’Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

Show me the three team rules I broke please! — De’Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

See now y’all playing with my character and who I am as a man. — De’Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

Now if I send these screenshots from our exact convo who’s the one lying? — De’Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

This is the kind of drama the USFL needs! If you’re a spring football league in America, you need to do whatever is necessary to garner attention and eyeballs on you.

Having a player get cut over needing some pizza over chicken salad and then an ensuing feud is exactly what the people want. This is what people are craving!

Coach Wilson addresses the media regarding De’Veon Smith being cut from the team on ‘United by Football’ after last night’s game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GAmPKO0vRs — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) April 19, 2022

From the very first moment Smith was cut over the alleged pizza incident, the USFL should have leaned into it for all it was worth.

Pump as much drama out of the situation as possible!

Pro Football Player Loses His Job For Absurd Reason. Should He Be Furious? https://t.co/Ma0LdHCf6q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2022

With Smith now threatening to release some screenshots, it sounds like fans might get exactly what they want! While the play on the field has been rocky, the drama is off the charts!