Horrifying 911 Audio Released From Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The 911 audio from Dwayne Haskins’ death has been released, and it’s chilling.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being struck by a dump truck in Florida, and the audio from the morning of his death is absolutely crushing.

In the audio tweeted by Andy Slater, a woman who witnessed his tragic death could be heard in an incredibly emotional state and at a later point, his wife Kalabrya told the authorities he was looking for gas.

You can listen to the 911 audio below, but be warned that it’s very unnerving.

The part of the audio where that woman shouted “what the f**k is wrong with you?” chilled me to the bone. Damn, that was absolutely brutal to listen to.

Then, his wife later calling 911 and trying to relay his location was absolutely heartbreaking. It was like you could hear the pain in her voice.

It seemed like she knew something incredibly bad had happened.

Haskins’ death at the age of 24 sent shockwaves through the NFL, and the reality of the situation is that very little is known about why he was on the road in Florida when he was killed.

Hopefully, the authorities can eventually find some concrete answers.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on Haskins as we have them.