Elon Musk Blames ‘The Woke Mind Virus’ For Netflix Implosion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed “the woke mind virus” for Netflix’s cratering stock prices in a tweet Tuesday night.

Musk responded to a tweet from Slashdot reporting “Netflix Shares Crate 20% After Company Reports It Lost Subscribers For the First Time in More Than 10 Years.”

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable,” Musk responded.

A Twitter user then responded that the “woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization,” to which Musk responded, “yes.”

Musk also agreed it’s “true” that movies, television and video games are “infested with current year trend woke garbage for fear offending a green haired freak next to the ban button.”

“Can they please just make sci-fi/fantasy at least *mostly* about sci-fi/fantasy?” Musk followed up.

Netflix warned shareholders in a letter Tuesday that the company projects it could lose two million subscribers next year, citing mass sharing of passwords, competition from other streaming services and the pandemic boom.

Musk, who made waves when he offered to buy Twitter for a whopping $43 billion, has criticized “wokeness” in the past. (RELATED: ‘Says Something You Don’t Like’: Elon Musk Explains What ‘Healthy, Functioning Free Speech’ Looks Like)

During a December interview with The Babylon Bee, Musk warned “wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal.”

“Trying to shut down Chappelle, come on, man, that’s crazy. Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate basically? At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

Musk was referring to comedian Dave Chappelle, who came under fire for making jokes about transgenderism and his experience with transgender comedians. His jokes were branded by some as being transphobic.