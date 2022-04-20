REPORT: Ezra Miller Gets $500 Fine For Bar Altercation

Ezra Miller has learned his fate after a recent arrest.

The star actor was recently arrested after an alleged altercation at a bar in Hawaii, but he managed to walk away with nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

Miller pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge and he was hit with a $500 fine for his actions, according to Page Six. A harassment charge from the bar altercation and a charge of obstructing a public sidewalk from a different incident were both dismissed.

It is worth noting that Miller was also just recently arrested again in Hawaii on suspicion of second-degree assault. He hasn’t learned his fate in that case yet!

All things considered, getting a $500 fine after an altercation at a bar is about as weak as it gets in terms of a punishment, especially for a Hollywood star.

He shouldn’t even notice $500 missing from his bank account.

Having said, Miller’s issues are far from over. Again, he was just arrested for a second time in Hawaii after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman.

His career also seems to be imploding as he struggles with his personal life.

Hopefully, he gets it figured out sooner than later because there’s no doubt Ezra Miller seems like he needs some help.