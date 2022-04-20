Alleged Secret Service Fraudsters Indicted

Two men accused of pretending to be federal agents, who allegedly bribed members of the Secret Service were indicted Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, are both accused of posing as agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from at least February 2020, allegedly giving lavish gifts to Secret Service officers, including luxury apartments in the nation’s capital.

Both Taherzadeh and Ali were indicted on one count of false impersonation of an officer of the United States, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Taherzadeh was also indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and Ali was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. (RELATED: Alleged Secret Service Dupers Were Possibly Tipped Off Ahead Of FBI Raid)

Taherzadeh and Ali allegedly had one Glock magazine and, separately, Taherzadeh possessed five Sig Sauer magazines, according to the indictment.

UPDATE: FBI now entering the building with boxes, some appearing to be for guns. pic.twitter.com/4ym80QLDaX — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) April 6, 2022

The FBI arrested Taherzadeh and Ali on April 6 in Washington, D.C. and raided their apartments. A federal judge granted bail for both of the accused on April 12, allowing them to stay with relatives in the area under GPS monitoring.

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on the indictments because the case is pending.

