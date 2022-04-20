‘Low-Quality Evidence’: Florida Slams Biden HHS ‘Fact Sheet’ That Endorsed Child Sex Changes

The Florida Department of Health issued new guidance Tuesday advising against Department of Health And Human Services (HHS) recommendations for child sex change procedures and gender transitions.

The Florida Department of Health’s guidance recommends that children with gender dysphoria should not undergo medical or “social” transitions, such as by adopting pronouns and dress of the opposite gender. The guidance is in stark contrast to recent HHS recommendations endorsing biomedical interventions, including surgeries, for children.

Today, the Florida Department of Health released guidance pushing back on @HHSGov unscientific shift in the treatment of gender dysphoria for children and adolescents. The press release is available here: https://t.co/JsE4HcYOUD… pic.twitter.com/vmWQhBsaai — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) April 20, 2022

“The point is to give doctors the tools to make the best decisions for their patients,” Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for the Florida Department of Health, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That’s especially important now that the federal government is pressuring doctors to perform irreversible medical procedures on children despite a lack of evidence for their effectiveness.”

The guidance comes weeks after Biden’s HHS endorsed “gender-affirming care” for youths, including puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries.

Cross sex hormones, puberty blockers, hormone therapy and social gender transitions should not be administered to children to treat gender dysphoria, the Florida guidance stated, noting that 80% of those seeking clinical care for gender dysphoria will lose their desire to identify as the opposite sex.

Instead, young people who experience persistent gender confusion should receive social support from peers and family as well as professional counseling, the guidance advises. (RELATED: Trans Activists Funded By Big Pharma Push Biased Research Promoting Medical Transitions For Children)

To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back. pic.twitter.com/mD4F0m3rU1 — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

The guidance also questioned the quality of existing research on transgender treatments for young people.

“Systematic reviews on hormonal treatment for young people show a trend of low-quality evidence, small sample sizes and medium to high risk of bias,” the guidance said.

HHS did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

